Floods Coming This Week May Rival 1997: Predictions at Yosemite Valley

I'm not sure how the National Park Service prepared for the event in 1997, given how unprecedented the flooding was. Their current announcement suggests that they are preparing for the worst for this week's event. Being the stupid geologist that I am, I'm wishing I could be up there to get some pictures. Mrs. Geotripper is somewhat less enthusiastic.
6.5 Feet River is closed to rafters and flotation.
9.0 Feet Chapel Meadow (south side of river) and Cooks Meadow (north side of river) begins to experience overflow.
9.5 Feet Portion of Lower Pines Campground becomes flooded. Limited site-specific evacuations begin at Housekeeping Camp located along the south-facing bank of the Merced River. (Upstream from Sentinel Bridge and downstream from Stoneman Bridge)
10.0 Feet Western portion of North Pines Campground, located at the east end of Yosemite Valley between the confluence of the Merced River and Tenaya Creek, begins to flood. Water rises to the base of the swinging bridge downstream from Chapel Meadow.
10.5 Feet Water tops the swinging bridge downstream from Chapel Meadow. Overflow from Woski Pond floods access road (Northside Drive) leading out of the west entrance of the park.
11.5 Feet Sewage pumping relay station at North Pines Campground becomes flooded.
12.5 Feet Northside Drive and Southside Drive, which are the main roads in Yosemite Valley, become flooded and are closed to traffic.
23.45 Feet Flood of record (01/02/1997). $178 Million damage to Yosemite Valley.
The video below shows what it was like:
There are local concerns as well. My own Dry Creek that runs through Modesto and Waterford is unconstrained by dams and reservoirs, and may reach troublesome levels. It's rare to see 3,000 cfs in the creek. It may reach 6,000 cfs on Monday. You can be assured that I'll be checking on the progress of the flooding.
