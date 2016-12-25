Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from the Gang at Geotripper

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all from the gang at Geotripper (that would be me and Mrs. Geotripper, and two cats)! As is our tradition, we offer up once again
a very big Christmas tree, the General Grant Tree in Kings Canyon National Park. The tree is so large (268 feet high, 40 feet across at the base) that it took three pictures for me to capture it.
The tree was declared by Calvin Coolidge in 1926 to be the nation's Christmas Tree. At an early ceremony, park superintendent Colonel John White said
""We are gathered here around a tree that is worthy of representing the
spirit of America on Christmas Day. That spirit is best expressed in
the plain things of life, the love of the family circle, the simple life
of the out-of-doors. The tree is a pillar that is a testimony that
things of the spirit transcend those of the flesh.
"
I don't have a
shot of the General Grant all dressed in snow, so here is another
Sequoia after a surprise storm during an April trip some years ago.
|Upper Yosemite Falls with a rainbow
The Sierra Nevada, as exemplified by Kings Canyon and Yosemite Valley, is the kind of place we think of when we dream of a white Christmas. We try to get up there whenever we can at this time of year.
|The Cathedral Rocks
Christmas season is a time of gifts, and year by year I think more of the gifts that come from somewhere besides a store. One of the most precious gifts in my life is that I am able to live near places like these, and that I have the health and ability to visit them often. In places like Kings Canyon and Yosemite, we have a precious gift of nature. There are places near you that are gifts as well. It might be another national park, or it could be a state park. It could simply be a river, or a spot of forest surrounded by a city. My wish for you is that you can discover and explore a new place in the coming year. And if it is threatened, I wish that you will have the resources to help protect it. I have a feeling that we will need to fight for many of our precious wild places in the coming years.
|El Capitan
I want to thank all of my readers, new and old, for your attention and
kind comments over the last eight years that I've been blogging (that's 1,842 posts now, not that anyone is counting). I've always enjoyed hearing from
you, and appreciate getting to know new friends from all over the
world. I wish a wondrous season to you all!
Beautiful post of the finer things in life. Thanks for helping my appreciation grow over the years and teaching this old dog some new stuff! Natural blessings to you and Susan! Merry Christmas!
